Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, FB, IRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 26,169 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 133,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 12,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) options are showing a volume of 19,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,600 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

