Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, CVS, TEL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 15,330 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 31,625 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

And TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL) saw options trading volume of 6,529 contracts, representing approximately 652,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of TEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of TEL. Below is a chart showing TEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, CVS options, or TEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.