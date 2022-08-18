Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, CVS, TEL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 15,330 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 31,625 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:
And TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL) saw options trading volume of 6,529 contracts, representing approximately 652,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of TEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of TEL. Below is a chart showing TEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, CVS options, or TEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.