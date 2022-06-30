Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, HLT, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 78,107 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 429.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2200 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 4,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2200 strike highlighted in orange:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) saw options trading volume of 41,660 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 186.6% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 17,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 27,088 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 184% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2200 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 1,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, HLT options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

