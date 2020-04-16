Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 27,516 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1270 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1270 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 424,131 contracts, representing approximately 42.4 million underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 34,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 4,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 956,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, AAPL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.