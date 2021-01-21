Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, TGT, DD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 36,932 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 250.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1890 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 2,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,700 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1890 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 31,610 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 3,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 82,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 22,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, TGT options, or DD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

