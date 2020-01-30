Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, NFLX, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 19,201 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1450 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1450 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 92,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 7,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 78,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 9,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,700 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

