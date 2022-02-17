Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, ICUI, ATUS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 36,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2715 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 1,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2715 strike highlighted in orange:
ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) saw options trading volume of 2,415 contracts, representing approximately 241,500 underlying shares or approximately 133.4% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 181,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altice USA Inc (Symbol: ATUS) options are showing a volume of 60,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.1% of ATUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 20,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ATUS. Below is a chart showing ATUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, ICUI options, or ATUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.