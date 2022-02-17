Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, ICUI, ATUS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 36,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2715 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 1,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2715 strike highlighted in orange:

ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) saw options trading volume of 2,415 contracts, representing approximately 241,500 underlying shares or approximately 133.4% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 181,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altice USA Inc (Symbol: ATUS) options are showing a volume of 60,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.1% of ATUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 20,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ATUS. Below is a chart showing ATUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

