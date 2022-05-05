Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, FNKO, CERE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 24,657 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 167.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO) saw options trading volume of 5,633 contracts, representing approximately 563,300 underlying shares or approximately 159.2% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CERE) saw options trading volume of 4,604 contracts, representing approximately 460,400 underlying shares or approximately 145.1% of CERE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of CERE. Below is a chart showing CERE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, FNKO options, or CERE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

