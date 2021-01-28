Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, CVNA, DD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 22,977 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1950 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1950 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 19,850 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 126.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 202,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.4% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 61,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

