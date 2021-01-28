Markets
GOOG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, CVNA, DD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 22,977 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1950 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1950 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 19,850 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 126.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 202,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.4% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 61,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, CVNA options, or DD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG CVNA DD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular