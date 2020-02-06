Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, AAPL, ACM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 41,141 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 223.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 656,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 65.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 43,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AECOM (Symbol: ACM) options are showing a volume of 26,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.2% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 12,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, AAPL options, or ACM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

