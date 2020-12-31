Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: GNW, SYNA, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Genworth Financial, Inc. (Symbol: GNW), where a total volume of 18,022 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of GNW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of GNW. Below is a chart showing GNW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA) saw options trading volume of 1,708 contracts, representing approximately 170,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 50,485 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

