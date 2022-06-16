Notable Thursday Option Activity: GME, ESRT, SPTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 57,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,800 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT) options are showing a volume of 15,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.5% of ESRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,800 underlying shares of ESRT. Below is a chart showing ESRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) options are showing a volume of 4,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 401,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of SPTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,600 underlying shares of SPTN. Below is a chart showing SPTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, ESRT options, or SPTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.