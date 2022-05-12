Notable Thursday Option Activity: GME, BWA, IRBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 186,809 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 881.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 9,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 964,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) options are showing a volume of 126,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 673.7% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 85,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 9,758 contracts, representing approximately 975,800 underlying shares or approximately 163.6% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,900 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
