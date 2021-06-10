Markets
GM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GM, V, NLS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 98,295 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,400 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 36,582 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Nautilus Inc (Symbol: NLS) saw options trading volume of 5,496 contracts, representing approximately 549,600 underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of NLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,800 underlying shares of NLS. Below is a chart showing NLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options, V options, or NLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM V NLS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular