Notable Thursday Option Activity: GM, V, NLS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 98,295 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,400 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 36,582 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nautilus Inc (Symbol: NLS) saw options trading volume of 5,496 contracts, representing approximately 549,600 underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of NLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,800 underlying shares of NLS. Below is a chart showing NLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, V options, or NLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

