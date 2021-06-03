Notable Thursday Option Activity: GM, TWTR, F

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 269,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 172.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 19,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 200,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.3% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 26,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.2% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 107,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

