Notable Thursday Option Activity: GM, NUVA, ADS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 108,352 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 6,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,800 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Nuvasive Inc (Symbol: NUVA) options are showing a volume of 3,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of NUVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of NUVA. Below is a chart showing NUVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) saw options trading volume of 3,447 contracts, representing approximately 344,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of ADS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 05, 2021, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of ADS. Below is a chart showing ADS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, NUVA options, or ADS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

