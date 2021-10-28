Markets
GM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GM, NUVA, ADS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 108,352 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 6,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,800 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Nuvasive Inc (Symbol: NUVA) options are showing a volume of 3,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of NUVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of NUVA. Below is a chart showing NUVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) saw options trading volume of 3,447 contracts, representing approximately 344,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of ADS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 05, 2021, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of ADS. Below is a chart showing ADS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options, NUVA options, or ADS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM NUVA ADS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular