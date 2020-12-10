Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: GM, ATVI, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 85,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 8,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,400 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 35,106 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 11,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 49,360 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,400 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

