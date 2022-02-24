Notable Thursday Option Activity: GLW, MCD, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total of 38,962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.2% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 16,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 19,128 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 80,592 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 3,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLW options, MCD options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.