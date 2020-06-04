Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: GLUU, WOR, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Glu Mobile Inc (Symbol: GLUU), where a total of 237,795 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 615.8% of GLUU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 162,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares of GLUU. Below is a chart showing GLUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) saw options trading volume of 4,973 contracts, representing approximately 497,300 underlying shares or approximately 232% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,900 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 40,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 189.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 2,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

