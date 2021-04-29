Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: GILD, APLS, ESI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 44,938 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 3,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,400 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) options are showing a volume of 4,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 403,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) saw options trading volume of 8,549 contracts, representing approximately 854,900 underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of ESI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares of ESI. Below is a chart showing ESI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

