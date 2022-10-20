Notable Thursday Option Activity: GERN, ALGN, MAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Geron Corp. (Symbol: GERN), where a total of 15,332 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of GERN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,900 underlying shares of GERN. Below is a chart showing GERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 3,986 contracts, representing approximately 398,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 8,879 contracts, representing approximately 887,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 1,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,000 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
