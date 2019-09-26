Notable Thursday Option Activity: GEO, TNDM, HD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total of 4,031 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 403,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 865,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 5,434 contracts, representing approximately 543,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,000 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 17,088 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019, with 990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEO options, TNDM options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.