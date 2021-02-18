Markets
GDOT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDOT, QDEL, HCAT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT), where a total of 2,699 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 269,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 517,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) options are showing a volume of 3,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 377,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Health Catalyst Inc (Symbol: HCAT) options are showing a volume of 2,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of HCAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of HCAT. Below is a chart showing HCAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GDOT options, QDEL options, or HCAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GDOT QDEL HCAT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest