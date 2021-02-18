Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDOT, QDEL, HCAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT), where a total of 2,699 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 269,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 517,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) options are showing a volume of 3,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 377,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Health Catalyst Inc (Symbol: HCAT) options are showing a volume of 2,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of HCAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of HCAT. Below is a chart showing HCAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

