Notable Thursday Option Activity: GATX, SQ, SHAK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX), where a total volume of 1,258 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 125,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,400 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 48,109 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,500 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 3,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 382,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,600 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

