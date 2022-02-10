Notable Thursday Option Activity: FWRD, TWOU, UPWK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD), where a total volume of 1,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 156,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.1% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

2U Inc (Symbol: TWOU) saw options trading volume of 20,374 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 114.4% of TWOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares of TWOU. Below is a chart showing TWOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) saw options trading volume of 21,128 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 112.5% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,000 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

