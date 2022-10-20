Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSR, IPI, ARCB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR), where a total volume of 40,464 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.6% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 11,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Intrepid Potash Inc (Symbol: IPI) options are showing a volume of 1,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 172,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of IPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of IPI. Below is a chart showing IPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) saw options trading volume of 1,283 contracts, representing approximately 128,300 underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSR options, IPI options, or ARCB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.