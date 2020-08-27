Markets
FSLY

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLY, GTLS, DOW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total volume of 175,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.1% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 27,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) options are showing a volume of 4,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 465,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.9% of GTLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,500 underlying shares of GTLS. Below is a chart showing GTLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 44,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.1% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 9,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 928,900 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

