Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, TXN, SNBR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 10,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 18,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) saw options trading volume of 1,894 contracts, representing approximately 189,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 405,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

