Markets
FSLR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, PZZA, AYI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 13,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 3,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 13,511 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 125.7% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 7,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) options are showing a volume of 3,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.6% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, PZZA options, or AYI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSLR PZZA AYI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular