Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, PZZA, AYI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 13,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 3,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 13,511 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 125.7% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 7,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) options are showing a volume of 3,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.6% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, PZZA options, or AYI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

