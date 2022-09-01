Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, FLWS, OVV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 35,566 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 2,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. (Symbol: FLWS) saw options trading volume of 6,835 contracts, representing approximately 683,500 underlying shares or approximately 117.8% of FLWS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 6,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,200 underlying shares of FLWS. Below is a chart showing FLWS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) saw options trading volume of 38,306 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 111.5% of OVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 18,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of OVV. Below is a chart showing OVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
