Notable Thursday Option Activity: FPRX, ZM, VECO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc (Symbol: FPRX), where a total volume of 34,643 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 413.9% of FPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FPRX. Below is a chart showing FPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 126,221 contracts, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares or approximately 220.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 8,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 847,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veeco Instruments Inc (Symbol: VECO) saw options trading volume of 6,506 contracts, representing approximately 650,600 underlying shares or approximately 169.3% of VECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,300 underlying shares of VECO. Below is a chart showing VECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

