Notable Thursday Option Activity: FPRX, ZM, VECO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc (Symbol: FPRX), where a total volume of 34,643 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 413.9% of FPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FPRX. Below is a chart showing FPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 126,221 contracts, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares or approximately 220.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 8,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 847,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veeco Instruments Inc (Symbol: VECO) saw options trading volume of 6,506 contracts, representing approximately 650,600 underlying shares or approximately 169.3% of VECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,300 underlying shares of VECO. Below is a chart showing VECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FPRX options, ZM options, or VECO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.