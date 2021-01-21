Markets
FOLD

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FOLD, W, CWH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD), where a total volume of 21,680 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.5% of FOLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,500 underlying shares of FOLD. Below is a chart showing FOLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 20,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 12,580 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 88.2% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.09 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,900 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.09 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FOLD options, W options, or CWH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FOLD W CWH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular