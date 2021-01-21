Notable Thursday Option Activity: FOLD, W, CWH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD), where a total volume of 21,680 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.5% of FOLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,500 underlying shares of FOLD. Below is a chart showing FOLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 20,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 12,580 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 88.2% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.09 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,900 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.09 strike highlighted in orange:

