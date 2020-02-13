Markets
FND

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FND, DXCM, BHVN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND), where a total volume of 6,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 612,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.3% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 5,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,000 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 11,153 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,900 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FND options, DXCM options, or BHVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FND DXCM BHVN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular