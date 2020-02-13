Notable Thursday Option Activity: FND, DXCM, BHVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND), where a total volume of 6,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 612,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.3% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 5,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,000 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 11,153 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,900 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FND options, DXCM options, or BHVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.