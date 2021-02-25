Notable Thursday Option Activity: FL, TNDM, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total of 11,409 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 3,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,300 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 3,868 contracts, representing approximately 386,800 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,700 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 14,855 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

