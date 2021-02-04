Markets
FIZZ

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FIZZ, FL, MRSN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ), where a total of 6,209 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 620,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 11,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,000 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Mersana Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRSN) saw options trading volume of 7,344 contracts, representing approximately 734,400 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of MRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of MRSN. Below is a chart showing MRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIZZ options, FL options, or MRSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FIZZ FL MRSN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest