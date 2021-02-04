Notable Thursday Option Activity: FIZZ, FL, MRSN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ), where a total of 6,209 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 620,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 11,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,000 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mersana Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRSN) saw options trading volume of 7,344 contracts, representing approximately 734,400 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of MRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of MRSN. Below is a chart showing MRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

