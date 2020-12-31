Notable Thursday Option Activity: FIZZ, BBY, OSW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ), where a total volume of 1,795 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 179,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,900 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 17,069 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW) options are showing a volume of 2,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of OSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,300 underlying shares of OSW. Below is a chart showing OSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

