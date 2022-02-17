Notable Thursday Option Activity: FIVN, UPS, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total volume of 6,808 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 680,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 22,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 249,023 contracts, representing approximately 24.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 14,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVN options, UPS options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

