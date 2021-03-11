Notable Thursday Option Activity: FIVN, AVAV, MGNI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total of 6,710 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 671,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,700 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 1,484 contracts, representing approximately 148,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) options are showing a volume of 27,982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,500 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

