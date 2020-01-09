Notable Thursday Option Activity: FGEN, BMRN, ESTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FibroGen Inc (Symbol: FGEN), where a total volume of 3,399 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 339,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of FGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of FGEN. Below is a chart showing FGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Symbol: BMRN) options are showing a volume of 6,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 687,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,500 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) saw options trading volume of 7,237 contracts, representing approximately 723,700 underlying shares or approximately 57% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,800 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

