Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, TTWO, RL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 27,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 2,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 10,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) options are showing a volume of 4,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 470,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, TTWO options, or RL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
