Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, TSLA, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 33,778 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 166.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 596,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 51,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 276,058 contracts, representing approximately 27.6 million underlying shares or approximately 134.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 40,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, TSLA options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

