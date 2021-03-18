Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, TSLA, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 33,778 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 166.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 596,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 51,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 276,058 contracts, representing approximately 27.6 million underlying shares or approximately 134.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 40,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

