Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, PXD, SEDG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 8,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 857,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) saw options trading volume of 12,203 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 4,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 4,859 contracts, representing approximately 485,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, PXD options, or SEDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.