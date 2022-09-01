Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, PXD, SEDG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 8,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 857,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) saw options trading volume of 12,203 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 4,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 4,859 contracts, representing approximately 485,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, PXD options, or SEDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

