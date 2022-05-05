Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, BBBY, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 15,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 39,437 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,300 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 66,883 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 11,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

