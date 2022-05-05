Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, BBBY, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 15,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 39,437 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,300 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 66,883 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 11,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, BBBY options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.