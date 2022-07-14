Notable Thursday Option Activity: FCX, LWLG, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 112,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 19,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Lightwave Logic Inc (Symbol: LWLG) options are showing a volume of 7,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 799,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of LWLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,100 underlying shares of LWLG. Below is a chart showing LWLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,668 contracts, representing approximately 466,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCX options, LWLG options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
