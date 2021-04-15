Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: FCEL, GMS, HEI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FuelCell Energy Inc (Symbol: FCEL), where a total of 135,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of FCEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 9,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 927,900 underlying shares of FCEL. Below is a chart showing FCEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) saw options trading volume of 1,545 contracts, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares or approximately 57% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 1,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 179,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

