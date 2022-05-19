Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, RCL, ATUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 248,532 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 40.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 17,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 20,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altice USA Inc (Symbol: ATUS) options are showing a volume of 37,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of ATUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 879,700 underlying shares of ATUS. Below is a chart showing ATUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FB options, RCL options, or ATUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.