Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, RCL, ATUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 248,532 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 40.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 17,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 20,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altice USA Inc (Symbol: ATUS) options are showing a volume of 37,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of ATUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 879,700 underlying shares of ATUS. Below is a chart showing ATUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FB options, RCL options, or ATUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.