Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AMZN, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 507,423 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 367.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 30,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 94,587 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 289.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,200 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 9,055 contracts, representing approximately 905,500 underlying shares or approximately 227.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FB options, AMZN options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

