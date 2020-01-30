Markets
FB

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AMZN, BKNG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 507,423 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 367.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 30,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 94,587 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 289.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,200 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 9,055 contracts, representing approximately 905,500 underlying shares or approximately 227.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FB options, AMZN options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB AMZN BKNG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular