Notable Thursday Option Activity: FARO, FDX, MA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FARO Technologies Inc. (Symbol: FARO), where a total of 1,764 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 195.2% of FARO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 90,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares of FARO. Below is a chart showing FARO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 73,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 194.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 4,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 56,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FARO options, FDX options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

