Markets
FARO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FARO, FDX, MA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FARO Technologies Inc. (Symbol: FARO), where a total of 1,764 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 195.2% of FARO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 90,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares of FARO. Below is a chart showing FARO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 73,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 194.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 4,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 56,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FARO options, FDX options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FARO FDX MA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular