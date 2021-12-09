Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, THC, BKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 13,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,500 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) options are showing a volume of 3,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 311,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,900 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) options are showing a volume of 2,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 223,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
