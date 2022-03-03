Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, CZR, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 14,575 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 12,839 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 3,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,700 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 54,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FANG options, CZR options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.