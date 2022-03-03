Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, CZR, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 14,575 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 12,839 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 3,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,700 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 54,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FANG options, CZR options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

